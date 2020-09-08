More than 250K Kentuckians have applied for absentee ballots so far
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 251,000 Kentuckians have registered for absentee ballots through the state’s website.
Secretary of State Michael Adams said previously that only 2 percent of Kentucky voters are absentee, but that grew to 75 percent for the primary this summer.
You still have time to apply for a ballot.
The deadline is October 9.
