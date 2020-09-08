Advertisement

More than 250K Kentuckians have applied for absentee ballots so far

The Secretary of State's Office says more than 251,000 Kentuckians have registered for absentee ballots through the state's website.
The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 251,000 Kentuckians have registered for absentee ballots through the state’s website.(WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 251,000 Kentuckians have registered for absentee ballots through the state’s website.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said previously that only 2 percent of Kentucky voters are absentee, but that grew to 75 percent for the primary this summer.

You still have time to apply for a ballot.

The deadline is October 9.

