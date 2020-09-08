More than 250K Kentuckians have applied for absentee ballots so far

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Secretary of State’s Office says more than 251,000 Kentuckians have registered for absentee ballots through the state’s website.

Secretary of State Michael Adams said previously that only 2 percent of Kentucky voters are absentee, but that grew to 75 percent for the primary this summer.

You still have time to apply for a ballot.

The deadline is October 9.

Right now, 251,513 Kentuckians have registered for an absentee ballot through https://t.co/XEYdy7MZXn. — Miranda Combs (@Mirandacombs27) September 8, 2020

