Police investigating shooting on Augusta Dr. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Augusta Drive in Lexington earlier Monday evening. They say the incident is unrelated to Friday’s shooting in the same area.

Police were called to 1890 Augusta Dr. around 6:15 p.m for a shooting.

At first, police say they couldn’t find the victim, but eventually a private car took the victim to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victim is not cooperating with the investigation.

WKYT is following this story.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.