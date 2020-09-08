Somerset Independent Schools begin in-person classes Tuesday

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Another Kentucky school system has welcomed students back to school.

Somerset schools are back in session, but not every student is in the classroom.

It looks a lot different, the school is not nearly as crowded as it would normally be, but there are students back in classrooms Tuesday.

It comes weeks ahead of the governor’s recommendation to return kids to the classroom on September 28.

Somerset Schools are back in session for kids in the classroom. More at 1230 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/8CnoaqFJW3 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 8, 2020

Somerset Superintendent Kyle Lively says, for them, they felt now was the right time for classrooms to have students in them. But it’s not anywhere near the capacity. In fact, the school is only about 50 percent full on Tuesday.

“We have split the households up into a purple and gold day,” Lively said. “Today, Tuesday is gold day. Tuesday and Thursday’s are gold days, Monday and Wednesday’s are purple days. Households A through J will attend Mondays and Wednesday’s and K through Z will attend on Tuesday and Thursday.”

Despite the reduced capacity, there are a number of kids who are learning at home. Lively says the virtual at-home option will probably be available for the entire school year.

Lively says students will be allowed to take off their masks once they are separated at least six feet from others. The new recommendation from the state is that students keep masks on all day except for eating and drinking.

