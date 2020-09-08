Advertisement

Train hits car in Lexington, killing one

One person was killed in a crash after being hit by a train in Lexington.
One person was killed in a crash after being hit by a train in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 2:33 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was killed in a crash early Tuesday morning after being hit by a train in Lexington.

The crash happened around 12:30 near Spurr Road and Greendale Road.

Lexington police said the victim was inside a car that was stopped on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

Few other details have been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.

