Travelers hit the road after Labor Day weekend plans

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - From visiting family to just getting out of the house — we heard it all this evening. But was this travel different from past years?

“We are traveling from Burnsville, North Carolina to Cincinnati, Ohio,” traveler Brittany Diamond said.

Many here at the rest stop in Georgetown had to shake off their traveling dust. They are just some of millions of Americans leaders say hit the road to celebrate an anything-but-normal Labor Day weekend.

“People are getting out,” traveler Paula Dobertson said. “It’s the end of summer and we have to take advantage of these last few days here.”

One driver we spoke with says things seem to have settled in. She says hitting the road really didn’t feel that much different from past years.

“At the start of COVID there was nobody on the roads... now? Yeah there’s a lot more people,” Diamond said. “And each stop everyone has been real nice and everyone is really safe with their masks and everything.”

Drivers say it was interesting driving into other states to see how they are handling things. One driver told WKYT’s Nick Oliver that Kentucky seemed to be on their game compared to others during all their stops.

