Veteran Kentucky lawmaker hospitalized with COVID-19

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky state Senator Gerald Neal has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently being hospitalized.

Senate Minority Leader Morgan McGarvey (D-Louisville), tells WAVE 3 News that Neal’s prognosis is good.

“Gerald has fought for his community and for civil rights for over 30 years in the state senate and this will not slow him down,” McGarvey said, “particularly at this important time.”

Neal has represented District 33, covering the Louisville area, in the Kentucky Senate since 1988.

The Senate Democratic Leadership released the following statement: “Per precautions set by state and federal health officials, Sen. Gerald Neal admitted himself to the hospital after experiencing mild symptoms of COVID-19 and received the prognosis late Monday evening. Sen. Neal is a champion and fighter for his community in the state legislature. He’s already calling people from the hospital talking about bills for the next session and organizing meetings he still plans to attend virtually. We fully expect Sen. Neal to overcome this and return to the Senate to continue fighting for the constituents of District 33 and the entire commonwealth.”

On Sunday another state politician, Kentucky state Representative Attica Scott, announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 on her Twitter page.

