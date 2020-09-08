WATCH LIVE: Gov. Beshear reports 273 new COVID-19 cases; positivity rate drops to 3.91 percent

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Gov. Beshear reported 273 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing up the state total to 53,319 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 3.91 percent positivity rate. Those numbers are come out of just 1,393 tests.

There was one reported COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday. The state death total is now 997.

Tuesday’s reported COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Lewis County.

While Tuesday’s numbers are rather low, the governor says that is because of the long weekend and closed labs, and to expect high numbers in the coming days.

As of Tuesday, 510 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 130 are in the ICU and 74 are on a ventilator.

The governor says there are currently 334 active cases among K-12 students and 137. In the state’s colleges and universities, there are 1,020 active cases among students and 36 in faculty and staff.

The governor is issuing an order along with the CDC not allowing evictions of those who lost their jobs because of COVID.

Applications for rent help is now open at https://t.co/irZWAJ0KTg. So far they have received 800 applications. This would pay landlords and help tenants stay in homes longer. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/l4TmCcKZHU — Nick Oliver (@WKYTNick) September 8, 2020

