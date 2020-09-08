WKYT Blood Drive: You can help people in need during this pandemic

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can help people in need during this pandemic.

WKYT and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering up once again to host the annual WKYT Blood Drive.

This year, it will be much different. Being held in a different location and appointments required.

The blood drive will actually be inside Kroger Field, in the Wildcat Den. It’s also going to look a little different than past drives.

The Kentucky Blood Center has some precautions in place this year, to ensure donors are healthy and safe. Organizers are asking donors to make an appointment. They are trying to keep people from having to wait in a line or a crowd. They want to limit the number of people donating at one time.

The KBC has seen a drop in donations this year, due in large part to COVID. About 70 % of their donations come from blood drives, and they had to cancel a lot of those this spring and summer.

They are still trying to make up for lost inventory.

The blood drive is Wednesday from noon to 7. You can make your appointment here to donate.

