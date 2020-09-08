Advertisement

WKYT Blood Drive: You can help people in need during this pandemic

WKYT and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering up once again to host the annual WKYT Blood Drive.
WKYT and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering up once again to host the annual WKYT Blood Drive.
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You can help people in need during this pandemic.

MORE: Family of now cancer-free Ky. girl talks about importance of donating blood

WKYT and the Kentucky Blood Center are partnering up once again to host the annual WKYT Blood Drive.

This year, it will be much different. Being held in a different location and appointments required.

The blood drive will actually be inside Kroger Field, in the Wildcat Den. It’s also going to look a little different than past drives.

The Kentucky Blood Center has some precautions in place this year, to ensure donors are healthy and safe. Organizers are asking donors to make an appointment. They are trying to keep people from having to wait in a line or a crowd. They want to limit the number of people donating at one time.

The KBC has seen a drop in donations this year, due in large part to COVID. About 70 % of their donations come from blood drives, and they had to cancel a lot of those this spring and summer.

They are still trying to make up for lost inventory.

The blood drive is Wednesday from noon to 7. You can make your appointment here to donate.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Regional

Somerset Independent Schools begin in-person classes Tuesday

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
Another Kentucky school system has welcomed students back to school. Somerset Independent Schools are back in session, but not every student is in the classroom.

State

Beshear announces launch of Eviction Relief Fund website

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Gov. Andy Beshear announced Tuesday the launch of the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund website, teamkyhherf.ky.gov, where Kentuckians now can visit and apply for assistance.

Crime

Woman facing murder charge in 2019 shooting near Fayette Mall appears in court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jim Stratman
The woman accused in a deadly shooting in 2019 near Fayette Mall appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 49 new COVID-19 cases in Lexington

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 49 new COVID-19 cases from Labor Day.

Latest News

Back to School

Fayette County parents, students hold ‘Let Them Learn’ rally in Frankfort

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Parents are calling on lawmakers to reopen classrooms.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures stay around for now

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Adam Burniston
We have only a few more dry days ahead as humidity increases ahead of our next storm chances late this week

News

Train hits car in Lexington, killing one

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Lexington police said the victim was inside a car that was stopped on the tracks when it was hit by the train.

News

Travelers hit the road after Labor Day weekend plans

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Nick Oliver
From visiting family to just getting out of the house — we heard it all this evening. But was this travel different from past years?

Regional

Coroner identifies driver, three-year-old passenger hit and killed in Sherman Minton multi-vehicle collision

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
One of the drivers and a three-year-old passenger hit and killed Sunday in a multi-vehicle collision have been identified by the coroner.

News

Foundation started in honor of Louisville mother, daughter killed in February crash near St. Louis

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
The Lesley & Rhyan Prather organization was created to continue the light and legacy following their deaths.