Woman facing murder charge in 2019 shooting near Fayette Mall appears in court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman accused in a deadly shooting in 2019 near Fayette Mall appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Markeeta Campbell was arrested last week on a murder charge in the death of LaPorschia Stringer.

Lexington Police and the U.S. Marshals Service took 23-year-old Markeeta Campbell into custody, charging her with murder. (Fayette County Detention Center)

Campbell and her attorney appeared for a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning but waived that right and instead elected to go before the grand jury. The case against Campbell will go straight to the Fayette County Grand Jury.

Campbell’s attorney, Noel Caldwell, asked the judge for a bond reduction citing that Campbell had a full-time job, is a single mother, and is going to school, but that motion was denied by the judge saying she believed Campbell was a threat to the community.

Police reports say in August 2019 Stringer was shot and killed inside her car at the intersection of Nicholasville Road and Wilson Downing Road. At the time witnesses told police that a dark-colored car pulled up in front of Stringer’s vehicle and fired multiple shots into the car.

Stringer was taken to UK Hospital where she was pronounced dead two days later.

On August 31, 2020, Lexington Police and US Marshalls arrested Campbell.

Campbell’s attorney argued in court that police have no new evidence except for an anonymous tip that implicated Campbell in the murder, which he believes is not credible.

As of now, there is no date set for Campbell’s grand jury trial.

