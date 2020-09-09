Advertisement

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Shifting weather patterns through the weekend

(KCRG)
By Adam Burniston
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While summer heat and humidity continue through the second half of this week, we’re also watching thunderstorms threats that will slowly rise as we head towards the weekend.

As you get around this Wednesday, morning temperatures start slightly more mild in the mid to lower 60s, but it’s still a very nice feel. As we continue throughout the day, it’ll be another mostly sunny day with a few more clouds mixed in. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 80s with humidity making it feel warmer. Nearly all of our region will be staying dry today, but some moisture will increase from the southeast, providing an isolated rain threat for southeastern Kentucky areas.

By Thursday, we have more of the same type of weather. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s before warming up throughout the day into the mid-80s. We’ll still hold on to muggy conditions out there Thursday, and humidity remains high. Mostly sunny to partly clouds skies will be around again throughout the day, and we’ll also track in another isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm threat through the afternoon and evening. There won’t be one particular area that sees better rain chances on Thursday.

Scattered storm chances remain around for Friday before our next system moves in for the weekend. After a few days of dealing with scattered chances, Saturday will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This rain will be associated with a low-pressure and cold front that will then sweep through Sunday. At times these storms could produce torrential rainfall, so we’ll watch any threat of localized flooding this weekend. Highs going into the end of the week and the weekend will cool slightly into the lower 80s, and then after the front passes on Sunday, we’ll be talking about mid to upper 70s coming in for next week.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Slow Changes By The Weekend

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
The weather may go in reverse for a few days later this week.

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warmer temperatures stay around for now

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 3:58 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
We have only a few more dry days ahead as humidity increases ahead of our next storm chances late this week

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Warm Temps For A Few More Days

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Temps stay in the 80s for highs for much of the week.

Weather

WATCH | Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Warm Temps For A Few More Days

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 11:33 AM EDT
Warm Temps For A Few More Days

Latest News

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:16 AM EDT

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Warming trend returns with more dry days ahead

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:59 AM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
After enjoying a beautiful weekend, we'll keep the dry weather around, but typical summer feel also returns this week

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Great Labor Day Weekend Weather Rolls On

Updated: Sep. 6, 2020 at 4:41 PM EDT
|
By Chris Bailey
Warmer temps take control in the days ahead.

Forecast

WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 8:13 PM EDT
Fastcast saturday pm

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Great holiday weekend forecast

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
Our Fall feel continues through this holiday weekend before a more typical summer pattern returns next week

Forecast

Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Fall air arrives for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 4, 2020 at 2:48 PM EDT
|
By Adam Burniston
After Friday's cold front, a better feeling holiday weekend is in store with plenty of sunshine