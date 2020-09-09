Adam Burniston’s Forecast | Shifting weather patterns through the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - While summer heat and humidity continue through the second half of this week, we’re also watching thunderstorms threats that will slowly rise as we head towards the weekend.

As you get around this Wednesday, morning temperatures start slightly more mild in the mid to lower 60s, but it’s still a very nice feel. As we continue throughout the day, it’ll be another mostly sunny day with a few more clouds mixed in. Highs today will reach into the mid to upper 80s with humidity making it feel warmer. Nearly all of our region will be staying dry today, but some moisture will increase from the southeast, providing an isolated rain threat for southeastern Kentucky areas.

By Thursday, we have more of the same type of weather. Morning temperatures will begin the day in the mid-60s before warming up throughout the day into the mid-80s. We’ll still hold on to muggy conditions out there Thursday, and humidity remains high. Mostly sunny to partly clouds skies will be around again throughout the day, and we’ll also track in another isolated to scattered shower and thunderstorm threat through the afternoon and evening. There won’t be one particular area that sees better rain chances on Thursday.

Scattered storm chances remain around for Friday before our next system moves in for the weekend. After a few days of dealing with scattered chances, Saturday will bring more widespread showers and thunderstorms. This rain will be associated with a low-pressure and cold front that will then sweep through Sunday. At times these storms could produce torrential rainfall, so we’ll watch any threat of localized flooding this weekend. Highs going into the end of the week and the weekend will cool slightly into the lower 80s, and then after the front passes on Sunday, we’ll be talking about mid to upper 70s coming in for next week.

