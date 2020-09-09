Amy McGrath opening new campaign office in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Amy McGrath is opening a new campaign office in Lexington.

The office is located near the intersection of West Second and Jefferson Street. Inside West Jefferson Place, about five field organizers will be working full time on the campaign to try to make McGrath the next Senator from Kentucky.

The campaign office will have McGrath yard signs and stickers that supporters can pick up.

“The biggest message is that we’re trying to get out right now is just allow people to know that they can vote. Right now you can get your mail-in ballot and Kentucky has never made it easier to vote than right now,” McGrath said.

McGrath will start to open other offices in Louisville, Bowling Green, northern Kentucky and eastern Kentucky.

