Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor Kentucky’s COVID deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s deaths from COVID-19 topped 1,000 on Wednesday.

To honor those who have died, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week beginning tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic. We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 10, and remain so until sunset on Wednesday, Sept.16. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.