Advertisement

Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor Kentucky’s COVID deaths

To honor those who have died, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week. Courtesy: MGN
To honor those who have died, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week. Courtesy: MGN(WIFR)
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky’s deaths from COVID-19 topped 1,000 on Wednesday.

To honor those who have died, Gov. Andy Beshear directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week.

“I am ordering that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff for one week beginning tomorrow,” said Gov. Beshear. “Families across Kentucky are hurting as a result of the tragic losses brought by this pandemic. We are lighting our homes and businesses green and ringing our bells daily for these victims, but this is one more way we can show our support for these members of our community as they mourn their loved ones.”

Flags at state office buildings should be lowered to half-staff beginning at sunrise on Thursday, Sept. 10, and remain so until sunset on Wednesday, Sept.16. Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout Kentucky to join in this tribute.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Amy McGrath opening new campaign office in Lexington

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath is opening a new campaign office in Lexington.

Regional

KSP investigating deadly Whitley County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
KSP says the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on Cumberland Falls Highway.

Lexington

Lexington mother says son still fighting for his life two weeks after shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It was two weeks ago when shots fired inside an apartment in the Garden Springs complex, changed a family’s life forever.

News

State COVID-19 related death total passes 1K; Gov. Beshear reports 667 new cases

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Latest News

Sports

SEC announces volleyball and women’s soccer 2020 fall schedules

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Memorial Coliseum and the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex attendance capacity, ticketing, parking and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available.

Sports

Craig Foley returns tons of experience in season No. 18 at Frankfort

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He’s seen just about everything in those 18 years except a global pandemic.

Sports

McConnell proposes bill to combat doping in horse racing

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
The aim is to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson teams with Ganassi on 2-year IndyCar program

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

News

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storm Chances To Increase

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Chris Bailey
Scattered showers and storms ramp up as we head into the upcoming weekend.

State

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.