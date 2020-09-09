Advertisement

Catholic Action Center building temporary COVID-19 shelter

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington homeless shelters like the Catholic Action Center have been operating at a capacity that’s less than half of what they’re used to, meaning there are a lot of people being left out in the streets.

“Everyone’s had to cut back, we normally have 137 to 140 people on our bed list every week, and in the middle of the winter we open our gathering room and we get up to 200, we can’t do that this year,” Catholic Action Center Director Ginny Ramsey said. “How many have we turned away? Hundreds, since March, hundreds.”

It’s been critical in keeping the spread of COVID-19 out of the shelter.

“You look at some of the shelters across this country and you’ll find that once it gets in, everybody gets it,” Ramsey said.

But, the upcoming flu season and winter weather are about to hit the homeless population too.

“That’s a triple whammy for folks who are unsheltered,” Ramsey said.

That’s why renovations to create the Mother Teresa COVID-19 Shelter are in the works. The new space is in the same building as the Catholic Action Center but it will operate as a totally separate shelter.

It’s a $125,000 project that will create an additional 80 beds for the male homeless population in Lexington. The renovation will add showers, a laundry room, a camera and a P.A. system, as well as a quarantine suite. That’s in case anyone tests positive for COVID-19 and needs to isolate.

“We’re hoping that we don’t have to use it, but in the middle of the winter, it’ll be necessary to have it available," Ramsey said.

Before the new residents move inside the shelter they’ll be tested for COVID-19. The plan is to have it ready and open by Oct. 15.

Whether it’s through a donation or creating more spaces like this shelter, Ramsey is calling on other organizations, churches, and the entire community to do something in honor of the new shelter’s namesake too.

“She went out and took the least, the ones that were the sickest, the ones that needed it the most, and brought them in,” Ramsey said. “So, where we’re standing is named in her honor and her work.”

The project will be funded entirely by donations. If you are able to donate, you can visit catholicactioncenter.net.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Daniel Cameron on Supreme Court short list, Trump says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gray Media
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 20 names he would consider as possible Supreme Court nominees in the future.

News

Amy McGrath opening new campaign office in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath is opening a new campaign office in Lexington.

State

Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor Kentucky’s COVID deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky’s deaths from COVID-19 topped 1,000 on Wednesday.

Regional

KSP investigating deadly Whitley County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
KSP says the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday around 9:15 p.m. on Cumberland Falls Highway.

Latest News

Lexington

Lexington mother says son still fighting for his life two weeks after shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
It was two weeks ago when shots fired inside an apartment in the Garden Springs complex, changed a family’s life forever.

News

State COVID-19 related death total passes 1K; Gov. Beshear reports 667 new cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

Sports

SEC announces volleyball and women’s soccer 2020 fall schedules

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Memorial Coliseum and the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex attendance capacity, ticketing, parking and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available.

Sports

Craig Foley returns tons of experience in season No. 18 at Frankfort

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He’s seen just about everything in those 18 years except a global pandemic.

Sports

McConnell proposes bill to combat doping in horse racing

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
The aim is to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson teams with Ganassi on 2-year IndyCar program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.