Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Storm Chances To Increase

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to see a clogged up pattern across the lower 48 as the weather around here actually starts to go in reverse. That’s right, we are going to be watching our eastern sky for the potential of a few showers and storms creeping in. That’s courtesy of all the tropical moisture along the east coast and a potential tropical system heading toward the Carolinas. Eventually, the weather starts to come back at us from the west and that finally brings the cooler air into the region.

The weather out there today is similar to what we had on Tuesday in terms of temps. With the clouds rolling in against the grain, we will have to watch for a shower or storm moving into areas of southeastern Kentucky.

This will increase a little more as we go into Thursday and Friday, with the greatest chance across the east.

A cold front arrives this weekend and may spit out some strong storms across central and eastern Kentucky late Saturday. Much cooler and drier air then moves in for the first half of next week.

