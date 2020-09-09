Church files lawsuit against Fayette County Board of Education

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Imani Baptist Church is filing a lawsuit against the Fayette County Board of Education.

In a statement, the church’s attorney said the board is going back on its promise to lease the church building on Georgetown Road.

The school board voted to move its STEAM Academy to the church in 2017.

Instead of leasing the building, the district bought the property for more than $10 million from Central Bank.

The lawsuit claims the deal “victimized yet another black institution.”

Read the church’s complaint:

Imani Complaint by WKYT on Scribd

