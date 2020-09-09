Advertisement

Church files lawsuit against Fayette County Board of Education

In a statement, the church’s attorney said the school board is going back on its promise to lease the church building on Georgetown Road.
By WKYT News Staff and Kristen Kennedy
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Imani Baptist Church is filing a lawsuit against the Fayette County Board of Education.

In a statement, the church’s attorney said the board is going back on its promise to lease the church building on Georgetown Road.

The school board voted to move its STEAM Academy to the church in 2017.

Instead of leasing the building, the district bought the property for more than $10 million from Central Bank.

The lawsuit claims the deal “victimized yet another black institution.”

Read the church’s complaint:

Imani Complaint by WKYT on Scribd

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

