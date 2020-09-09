Advertisement

Craig Foley returns tons of experience in season No. 18 at Frankfort

He’s seen just about everything in those 18 years except a global pandemic.
Frankfort head coach Craig Foley.
Frankfort head coach Craig Foley.(WKYT)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s season No. 18 for Craig Foley at Frankfort High School and he’s still enjoying the journey.

“When I got here, they told me it’s a special place and you will grow to love it and I have," said Foley. "Everything is here and my family. It is a special place and I have enjoyed every minute of it.”

He’s seen just about everything in those 18 years except a global pandemic. Preparing a team in the era of COVID-19 is difficult, but it helps that he returns tons of experience.

“We are fine tuning and that’s good to say and this is a perfect year for that to happen I guess, added Foley. "We don’t have a lot of new kids. Our freshmen are our only new kids, so our upperclassmen have done a good job of teaching them.”

“We have a lot of people coming back and a lot of those guys are linemen," said senior wide receiver Charles Ellis. "Offensive line and defensive line. That will be our main for our down the stretch areas and we have a couple new guys for our skill positions. We got a sophomore and a freshman quarterback that can step up a lot.”

With talent and experience in place, Frankfort is following a simple motto this fall.

“C-2-P. That’s clean to polish. We want to clean everything up and at the end of the day, hopefully we get to polish a trophy," said Foley.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

