Daniel Cameron on Supreme Court short list, Trump says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 20 names he would consider as possible Supreme Court nominees in the future.

One of those people is a familiar name to Kentuckians: Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

Cameron, who spoke at last month’s GOP Convention, beat Democrat Greg Stumbo in last year’s race for the AG’s office.

Cameron is leading the investigation into the LMPD shooting death of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid. Her killing has sparked more than 100 days of protests along city streets and across the country.

Cameron repeated again just Wednesday that his office has not set a timetable for an announcement on whether to charge the officers involved in Taylor’s death. WAVE 3 News had reported earlier in the day that sources said Cameron’s office was set to present its findings to a grand jury.

Also Wednesday, Cameron issued a statement on being named to Trump’s short list:

“It is an honor to be mentioned by President Trump today. I remain focused on serving the people of Kentucky and delivering on my promise to tackle child abuse, human trafficking, the drug epidemic, and other public safety challenges throughout the Commonwealth. Over the last several years, President Trump and Leader (Mitch) McConnell have worked together to confirm more than 200 federal judges, transforming our judiciary and ensuring the rule of law is upheld for generations.”

Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri, all Republicans, also were named.

