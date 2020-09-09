Advertisement

Intruder disturbs Montgomery County middle school’s Zoom class

By Chelsea Jones
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONTGOMERY CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Montgomery County Schools officials say unauthorized person gained access to a Zoom class Tuesday, disturbing the students.

Superintendent Matthew Thompson noted that the class was for McNabb Middle School. He explained the individual engaged in “unsafe behaviors and used profanity.” He said when the teacher became aware, the individual was removed from the class.

Thompson sent an email to families Tuesday assuring them that student and staff safety is a top priority.

School districts across the county have had similar incidents.

Cybersecurity expert and owner Hartland Computer Services Steve Hamrin says is not uncommon for hackers to jump in on Zoom sessions.

“If the host hasn’t set up enough security then, yes, you can jump in a public Zoom call,” Hamrin said. “If hosts don’t want that to happen, there are things that hosts need to do to make sure random people don’t just drop in on them.”

Hamrin says some of those things include using the Zoom waiting room feature and restricting screen and file sharing.

Prior to this incident, Superintendent Thompson said there were safety protocols in place for Zoom sessions. But he says teachers will now receive further training on how to set up Zoom meetings with students to limit outside distractions.

School officials are reminding students and families to not share virtual login information.

