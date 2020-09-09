Jimmie Johnson teams with Ganassi on 2-year IndyCar program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Jimmie Johnson will transition from NASCAR to IndyCar with Chip Ganassi Racing in a partnership that could pair two of the most dominant drivers of this generation on one team.

I will be soaking up the next nine weeks of my full time @NASCAR career. I’m sad to see it coming to an end but I’m excited to announce a future partnership with @CGRTeams in @IndyCar. pic.twitter.com/Y4VdVN0UP1 — Jimmie Johnson (@JimmieJohnson) September 9, 2020

The seven-time NASCAR champion will work with the Ganassi organization to finalize sponsorship on a two-year program for Johnson to run the road and street course races on IndyCar’s schedule.

If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon. Johnson first tested an Indy car at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with Ganassi in July.

