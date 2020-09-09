Advertisement

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Announcement on whether to charge LMPD officers could be made next week
By Gray Media
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A decision on possible charges in the Breonna Taylor case is expected soon, WAVE 3 News Troubleshooters have learned.

Multiple sources confirmed the case will be presented to a grand jury at an undisclosed location.

Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office has been investigating the shooting death of Taylor, who was killed when LMPD narcotics officers served a warrant at her Louisville home in March.

The presentation was expected to take at least two days. The grand jury will then have time to deliberate whether any of the officers involved should face criminal charges. Sources had told WAVE 3 News that the presentation was set to begin this week, but it has since been delayed. A spokesperson for Cameron’s office said there would be no comment on when the presentation would begin.

And Cameron himself tweeted Wednesday afternoon that the investigation remains ongoing:

The three officers who fired their weapons that night have been at the center of public backlash, with protesters demanding they be charged with murder. One of them, Brett Hankison, was fired for “blindly” firing 10 shots into Taylor’s apartment from outside, according to his termination letter.

Sunday will mark six months since Taylor’s death.

