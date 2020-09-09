Lanes clear after plane takes off from I-640

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department officials said a small plane made an emergency landing on Interstate 640 Wednesday morning.

Officials said no one was hurt when the Cessna ran out of gas and landed near Washington Pike.

The plane was able to safely take off and continue its journey to Island Home airport just before 11 a.m.

