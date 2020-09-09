Lexington mother says son still fighting for his life two weeks after shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It was two weeks ago when shots fired inside an apartment in the Garden Springs complex, changed a family’s life forever.

A 19-year-old, who goes by Lito, was hit twice. His mother, Cathy Franco, asked that we not use his full name, because the person who shot him still hasn’t been caught.

It was two weeks ago when shots fired inside an apartment in the Garden Springs complex, changed a family’s life forever. (GoFundMe)

“He’s been through six surgeries so far. We’re still fighting because he still fighting,” Franco said. “We don’t know exactly what happened, we know he was at a friend’s house. There were four other people there.”

Franco told us her son’s heart stopped beating, but he was brought back. He went through brain surgery and is still in the ICU.

His family is hoping for recovery, but they’re also hoping for answers. The only description of the shooter was a man wearing a green bandana.

“Everyone just wants answers about what happened,” said Karlee Tomek, Lito’s sister. "We just want to know. We just want someone to come forward and tell us like the real story of what happened.

Lexington police told us they were still investigating but didn’t have anything new to share.

“It’s heartbreaking. I’m mad, I’m upset but I just want to protect him and let him know that he’s loved by so many people,” Franco said. “And that if he keeps fighting, we’re still fighting for him regardless. We want justice for him.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with the cost of his treatment.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.