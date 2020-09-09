Man hospitalized, major Lexington road closed due to crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major Lexington road is shut down after a serious collision.

Georgetown Road is shut down between Ironworks Pike and Spurr Road for an accident involving a car and a motorcycle. The cyclist is being taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The car driver was not injured according to Lexington Police. pic.twitter.com/CmuSK40lvJ — Jim Stratman (@JimSNews) September 9, 2020

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Outbound lanes of Georgetown Road at Spurr Road are shut down while crews work the scene. Inbound lanes of Georgetown Rd. at Ironworks Pike and Berea Road are also closed. The crash itself happened nearby at Kearny Ridge Boulevard.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a car and a motorcycle collided while traveling in opposite directions of the road. The man driving the motorcycle is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt. A crash reconstruction unit is working the scene now.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the scene now. This developing story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

