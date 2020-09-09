Advertisement

Man hospitalized, major Lexington road closed due to crash

The crash itself happened nearby at Kearny Ridge Boulevard.
The crash itself happened nearby at Kearny Ridge Boulevard.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A major Lexington road is shut down after a serious collision.

It happened around 7 a.m. Wednesday. Outbound lanes of Georgetown Road at Spurr Road are shut down while crews work the scene. Inbound lanes of Georgetown Rd. at Ironworks Pike and Berea Road are also closed. The crash itself happened nearby at Kearny Ridge Boulevard.

According to the Lexington Police Department, a car and a motorcycle collided while traveling in opposite directions of the road. The man driving the motorcycle is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not hurt. A crash reconstruction unit is working the scene now.

WKYT has a crew on the way to the scene now. This developing story will be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.

