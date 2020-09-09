NBA officials to meet and consider Nov. 18 date for draft

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday. In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association.” The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday. If it is moved, this would be the second time that the draft gets delayed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.