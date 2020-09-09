Advertisement

NBA officials to meet and consider Nov. 18 date for draft

This would be the second time that the draft gets delayed
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, left, poses for photographs with Michigan&amp;rsquo;s Jordan Poole after the Golden State Warriors selected him as the 28th pick overall in the NBA basketball draft Thursday, June 20, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) - The NBA’s board of governors and general managers will discuss a plan later this week to push the NBA draft back to Nov. 18, according to a memo sent to teams Wednesday. In the memo, a copy of which was obtained by The Associated Press, the league told teams that the Nov. 18 date is based on “initial conversations with the Players Association.” The board of governors and general managers have meetings scheduled for Thursday and Friday. If it is moved, this would be the second time that the draft gets delayed.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

