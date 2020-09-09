New League of Women Voters formed for northern Kentucky

COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky has formed and is looking for new members.

A statement from the League of Women Voters of Kentucky said the Northern Kentucky group was finalizing its organization this week. The mission of the non-partisan organization is to promote participation in elections through informed and active engagement and goals include registering and educating voters.

The statement said an immediate goal for the Northern Kentucky league is to provide voters in the region with information about candidates in the November general election.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)