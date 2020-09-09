Advertisement

New League of Women Voters formed for northern Kentucky

.
.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 7:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say the League of Women Voters of Northern Kentucky has formed and is looking for new members.

A statement from the League of Women Voters of Kentucky said the Northern Kentucky group was finalizing its organization this week. The mission of the non-partisan organization is to promote participation in elections through informed and active engagement and goals include registering and educating voters.

The statement said an immediate goal for the Northern Kentucky league is to provide voters in the region with information about candidates in the November general election.

