Advertisement

SEC announces volleyball and women’s soccer 2020 fall schedules

Memorial Coliseum and the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex attendance capacity, ticketing, parking and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available.
SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons.
SEC sets new start dates, formats for fall seasons.(SEC)
By Alex Walker
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced fall schedules for volleyball and women’s soccer on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning October 16 with each school facing four opponents twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days.

2020 Kentucky Volleyball Fall Schedule

The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning September 18, followed by the SEC Championship, November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

2020 Kentucky Women’s Soccer Fall Schedule

Memorial Coliseum and the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex attendance capacity, ticketing, parking and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change due to state and local government and University regulations.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Craig Foley returns tons of experience in season No. 18 at Frankfort

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
He’s seen just about everything in those 18 years except a global pandemic.

Sports

McConnell proposes bill to combat doping in horse racing

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
The aim is to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson teams with Ganassi on 2-year IndyCar program

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

News

Cardinal Stadium will open to fans with COVID procedures in place

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Universities in the commonwealth have been working with the Governor’s office to safely start the competition.

Latest News

Sports

Three Wildcats named to All-NBA Defensive Teams

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Davis earns first-team distinction, Adebayo and Bledsoe on second team

Lexington

FCPS sports begin under limited attendance policy

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Shelby Smithson
Just hours before the first soccer game of the season, FCPS officials released the guidelines for fall sporting events:

Sports

Madison Central Football looking to bounce back in 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
The Madison Central Indians say they are a work in progress after coming off a 1-10 season in 2019. They return several key players from last season and they look drastically different.

Sports

Corbin man tests limits, completes ultra-marathon

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 3:42 PM EDT
|
By Tommy Pool
Zack Horvath is always testing the limits of his body. After his mini-triathlon was cancelled, he set out to run an unthinkable number.

Sports

WATCH | Building on success at Dunbar

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 11:19 PM EDT
Dunbar should have plenty of chemistry heading into the season with almost everyone back from a team that was district runner-up last year

Sports

Building on success at Dunbar

Updated: Sep. 5, 2020 at 10:50 PM EDT
|
By Lee K. Howard
Dunbar should have plenty of chemistry heading into the season with almost everyone back from a team that was district runner-up last year.