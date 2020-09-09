SEC announces volleyball and women’s soccer 2020 fall schedules

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The SEC announced fall schedules for volleyball and women’s soccer on Wednesday afternoon.

The 2020 SEC volleyball season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only schedule over six weeks of competition beginning October 16 with each school facing four opponents twice in the same weekend on back-to-back days.

2020 Kentucky Volleyball Fall Schedule

In the words of @ThatBlueVoice ... "LET'S PLAY VOLLEYBALL!"



The 2020 SEC soccer season will consist of an eight-match, conference-only regular season over eight weeks of competition beginning September 18, followed by the SEC Championship, November 13-22, in Orange Beach, Alabama. All 14 schools will compete in the SEC Championship with each team guaranteed at least two matches.

2020 Kentucky Women’s Soccer Fall Schedule

Memorial Coliseum and the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex attendance capacity, ticketing, parking and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available. That information will also be subject to change due to state and local government and University regulations.

Television information will be announced at a later date.

