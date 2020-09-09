Advertisement

The Breakdown on Youth Services in Lexington: Commissioner of Social Services Chris Ford

By Amber Philpott
Published: Sep. 8, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -In recent weeks Lexington has seen a number of deadly shootings and some of the victims have been teenagers.

Just last month a teen was shot and killed inside Fayette Mall.

As police try and work to find what is behind the violence others are working to find more ways to reach out to the city’s youth and provide services that can help give them more opportunities and away from the violence and guns.

As a former Lexington Fayette Urban County council member Chris Ford worked to reduce violence in Lexington, fought for affordable housing and more job training.

Now as Commissioner of Social Services in Lexington, Ford is also fighting for the young people in the city and working to provide resources and opportunities for a life away from violence.

