Unemployed Kentuckians say they’re still waiting on promised $400 weekly assistance

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Many Kentuckians are still looking for help, and answers, about their unemployment.

A few weeks ago, Governor Beshear announced in a daily briefing that some people on unemployment could benefit from an extra $400 a week payment that Kentucky had qualified for and was approved for.

But some say they don’t see any sign that assistance.

Glenda Smith is in Frankfort for an in-person appointment Wednesday that she applied for back at least two months ago. She became unemployed at the start of the pandemic because she works in the health care industry and she was concerned for her own health.

People question if they will get unemployment help..or the extra $400 a week the Governor mentioned several weeks ago. More at 1230 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/uWZaKuNDLu — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) September 9, 2020

Now, she’s gone months without any pay and she wonders about this extra $400 as well.

“It’s just sad that so many people are hurting because our system is not right," Smith said. "And I think something needs to be fixed.”

Smith is among many that come to the Mayo Underwood building every day. Some have appointments they made months ago. Others just show up. Even driving great distances just for the chance they might get some help.

Governor Beshear announced that about 80,000 Kentuckians out of work between July 26 and mid-August would benefit from the $400 supplement.

