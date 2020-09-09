Work begins on Brighton Rail Trail Bridge in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Work on the much-anticipated Brighton Rail Trail Bridge has begun.

The announcement was made at a Wednesday morning news conference.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day since 2009, when we started working on this funding. This bridge makes important connections to trails and neighborhoods, making it possible for more people to access the trail,” Mayor Linda Gorton said.

The 280-foot bridge, which is expected to be completed next summer, will connect rail trails east and west of Man O' War Boulevard, spanning the road between Liquor Barn and the Brighton Place Shoppes.

Users will access the bridge via ramps on each end of the structure.

A rendering of what the trail bridge will look like when finished. (Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government)

Once the bridge is complete, the shared-use trail will stretch 4.5 miles, traveling through the Liberty Park and Hamburg neighborhoods to the west, and the Andover Forest neighborhood to the east.

Brighton Rail Trail was Lexington’s first rail-trail, and it is the primary off-road shared-use trail in the eastern half of Fayette County. Once the bridge is complete, the trail will connect to bike lanes on Liberty Road, a shared-use trail in Liberty Park, and a trail connecting the Gleneagles neighborhood.

The driving factors for the construction of the federally funded $2.8 million bridge have been safety and connectivity.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.