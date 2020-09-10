Advertisement

ACC coaches back idea of all D-I teams in 2021 NCAA tourney

There are 357 Division I programs nationally,
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn't so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) (KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball coaches are supporting the idea of having next year’s NCAA Tournament include all eligible teams in Division I. Numerous league schools and coaches released statements Wednesday about the proposal, which was first reported by Stadium. There are 357 Division I programs nationally, with 346 of those eligible to play in next year’s tournament. Multiple ACC coaches said creating an all-inclusive format would be an incentive for schools as they create the safest conditions possible for returning to play. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called the upcoming year “clearly an irregular season that will require something different.”

Latest News

Sports

LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
All available tickets will go to either season ticket holders or students

Sports

NBA officials to meet and consider Nov. 18 date for draft

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
This would be the second time that the draft gets delayed

Sports

SEC announces volleyball and women’s soccer 2020 fall schedules

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
Memorial Coliseum and the Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex attendance capacity, ticketing, parking and safety protocols will be released as it becomes available.

Sports

Craig Foley returns tons of experience in season No. 18 at Frankfort

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alex Walker
He’s seen just about everything in those 18 years except a global pandemic.

Latest News

Sports

McConnell proposes bill to combat doping in horse racing

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Andrew Taylor
The aim is to prevent fatalities and discourage illegal medication practices.

Sports

Jimmie Johnson teams with Ganassi on 2-year IndyCar program

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jenna Fryer
If funding is secured, Johnson would be teammates with five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon.

News

Cardinal Stadium will open to fans with COVID procedures in place

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Universities in the commonwealth have been working with the Governor’s office to safely start the competition.

Sports

Three Wildcats named to All-NBA Defensive Teams

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
Davis earns first-team distinction, Adebayo and Bledsoe on second team

Lexington

FCPS sports begin under limited attendance policy

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT
|
By Shelby Smithson
Just hours before the first soccer game of the season, FCPS officials released the guidelines for fall sporting events:

Sports

Madison Central Football looking to bounce back in 2020

Updated: Sep. 7, 2020 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By Brian Milam
The Madison Central Indians say they are a work in progress after coming off a 1-10 season in 2019. They return several key players from last season and they look drastically different.