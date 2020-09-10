Bryan Station starting new chapter under Phillip Hawkins

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After winning just six games over the last three seasons, Bryan Station is starting a new chapter with a new head coach Phillip Hawkins.

“You have to wipe some things out of their brains," said Hawkins. "I am confident we can beat everybody, but the kids are used to not being successful against some teams so you have to work on their psyche and start planting a seed and letting them know we can compete.”

Hawkins comes to Lexington after spending the last six years as head coach at both Apollo and Doss High Schools and he has already started to change the culture of the Defenders.

“He has brought a new mindset and a new attitude to our team," said quarterback Terik Mulder. "The defense and offense and special teams everything has picked up more. Nobody is missing practice, nobody is late and everybody is on time.”

On Friday night, Bryan Station will put its preseason progress to the test with a trip to Georgetown.

“I want these kids to be competitive in games," said Hawkins. "We are starting with Scott County and they haven’t had any success against Scott County. A lofty goal for me is to play Scott County close.”

“We haven’t had a winning season since I can remember," added Mulder. "I have been here two years, only won four games and I am ready to win.”

