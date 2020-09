LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Chick-fil-A is looking to expand in Lexington.

A new location could be coming to the city’s north side.

Plans were filed with the city to build a Chick-fil-A on the West New Circle, between Broadway and Russell Cave Road, where Jalapenos used to be.

The Jalapenos restaurant was torn down in 2017.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.