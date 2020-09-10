Advertisement

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Breaking Down The Weekend Forecast

Image License<br />Photo: Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0
Image License<br />Photo: Gerlos / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0(KVLY)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 1:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We continue to watch a few showers and storms popping up from east to west across the region, but the bigger focus is now on the weekend. That’s when the threat for showers and storms will increase ahead of a cold front finally reaching the area. This super-duper slow-mover finally arrives late Saturday into Sunday and brings much better air in here for the start of next week.

As always, we kick the party off with what’s cranking out there today. We will see a little more cloud cover with temps back into the 80s. Those clouds may spawn a shower or storm across areas of central and eastern Kentucky as moisture along the east coast backs to the west.

A weak cold front does drop in here early Friday and knocks the numbers down from today. There’s still a small threat for a shower or storm, but things look pretty good for the much anticipated kickoff of the high school football season.

The action starts to pick up as we get deeper into Saturday. That’s when low pressure approaches from the southwest and a cold front inches closer from the northwest. Those two will bring a fairly big increase in showers and storms from Saturday afternoon through the first part of Sunday. The heaviest rains likely fall across central and eastern Kentucky.

Cooler and drier air filters in behind this for early next week.

