County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

By Tommy Pool
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2020 school year is off to a different start.

“It has been really unusual,” said Harlan County’s Director of Technology, Brent Chitwood.

As education remains virtual, the Harlan County School District noticed some problems.

“We started this and had about 20 percent non-coverage in the county,” said Chitwood.

The district asked for organizations and businesses to become hot spots, giving students a place to work.

“We automatically thought, there was no question about it that we felt this was an outreach and something that the church needs to help in any way they can so we wanted to be able to offer that,” said Pastor Sean Daniels of Friendship Baptist Church.

Friendship Baptist Church was one of the first places to become a spot for students, offering their parking lot or a shelter behind their church.

“They can hook into our WiFi use that for the odyssey wear program that they need for the homeschooling right now,” said Daniels.

The district works with locations, keeping their connections safe from the public and unauthorized sites.

“They have this in a very safe manner. You cannot access anything other that what the district wants them to access,” said Daniels.

That partnership has helped the district run smoothly with the new changes.

“We have had a few bumps in the road but it has went a lot better than I thought it would,” said Chitwood.

For information on hot spots go to the district’s Facebook page.

