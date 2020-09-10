Crews celebrate Central Bank Center milestone with ‘topping out’ ceremony

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a sign of progress, the Central Bank Center is celebrating a milestone with a ‘topping out’ ceremony.

Crews will be placing the final beam on the center, a construction tradition.

The final beam crews are adding today will create a new look downtown.

It’ll include stakeholders' signatures, an American Flag, and a live evergreen tree.

That tree represents good luck and prosperity, definitely something the Cats want in Rupp Arena.

The ceremony marks a significant milestone for the expansion project. It’s been more than two years since construction started on the Central Bank Center.

As we reported earlier this year, crews were a little bit behind schedule, but without any events happening because of the pandemic, they were able to catch up and get back on schedule.

The $300-million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.