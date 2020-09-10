Dining Out For Life kicks off Thursday morning in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dining Out for Life kicked off Thursday morning.

The annual event allows diners to not only help struggling restaurants but also help AVOL Kentucky.

This is the 11th year for the fundraiser, but the first during a pandemic and organizers do have some concerns. There is a worry that not as many people will attend.

“Restaurants are operating at 50% capacity," said Jon Parker with AVOL. "We’ve got carryout options. We’ve got giving online. There’s a lot of ways to participate this year.”

Dining Out for Life provides funding for AVOL Kentucky, a group that offers housing, financial help, and support for people living with HIV.

This year, you can dine in or take out at any of the 37 participating restaurants in Lexington. Those restaurants will donate a portion of sales to AVOL. The annual fundraiser brought in $130,000 last year.

This year, they’re hoping to raise $100,000.

“In addition to raising critical dollars for AVOL, this event really raises a lot of awareness," said Parker. "So, if nothing else, we’re getting the word out. We still have a lot of work to do on HIV, we’ve now gotta deal with COVID as well. It gets very complicated, but we’re gonna keep going.”

Click here to find out which restaurants are in Dining Out for Life.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.