Family dog helps police nab suspected car thief in Minn. neighborhood

WAYZATA, Minn. (WCCO) - A family dog in Minnesota is now a neighborhood hero after he helped catch a suspected car thief who broke into the family’s home.

Monty, a 1-year-old Bernese mountain dog, has a love for the Olness family that goes far beyond hugs and licks. On Tuesday morning, their neighborhood went into lockdown while police searched for suspected car thief they believed was armed and dangerous.

As police searched the streets, they were telling everyone to stay inside and lock their doors. The Olness family was doing just that when they heard an alarm that goes off anytime and external door is opened in their house.

Older brother Griffen Olness and Monty went to the basement to investigate.

“We opened this door. He was standing right there, and he just immediately made a dash for the door, opened that door and ran away. We closed the door because we weren’t sure if he was armed or not, but Monty kind of slipped through and chased him down,” Olness said.

Shortly after Monty chased him down, police say they were able to arrest the suspect.

“We always have a rule around house that you don’t run away from Monty because he thinks you’re going to play and he jumps on you from behind,” Olness said.

Police took the suspect away by ambulance for a minor injury, and Monty came home to his family as a hero.

“He ran out of the woods. He had a couple burs on him, but he was no worse for the wear,” Olness said. “He definitely got a lot of treats after that. It was definitely a good day to be him.”

Police are investigating the car theft, but no charges have been made at this time.

Copyright 2020 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.