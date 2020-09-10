Advertisement

Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 10:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We all know what a green light stands for in Kentucky. We turn our lights on every night to remember those that we have lost. For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

WKYT first met Savannah Hash in April after her father-in-law died from contracting COVID-19 from an at-home physical therapist. Stanley Buckler would spend two weeks on a ventilator before passing away. His family said goodbye over Facetime.

Over 1,000 deaths later, she is now sending a message of love and support to those also dealing with loss.

“The hurt is still very much there and to know people are going through what we went though it is just completely heartbreaking,” said Hash. “Just stay strong and lean on your loved ones and your friends. That is what they are there for.”

Hash says moving forward has been difficult but seeing green lights lit on homes has been a nice reminder of her family member.

“It makes me sad because I start thinking on my father-in-law but it makes me happy to see people supporting us.”

Read more about Stanley Buckler here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 25 minutes ago
For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

News

WATCH | LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

Updated: 25 minutes ago
All available tickets will go to either season ticket holders or students

News

WATCH | Catholic Action Center building temporary COVID-19 shelter

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Lexington homeless shelters like the Catholic Action Center have been operating at a capacity that’s less than half of what they’re used to, meaning there are a lot of people being left out in the streets.

News

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers.

Latest News

State

The Breakdown with Lexington author Vitale Buford

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
September is National Recovery month it aims to educate others on substance abuse, treatment and the warning signs.The drug epidemic has not slowed just because the pandemic hit, in fact some drug counselors worry the pandemic may lead people to turn to addictive substances to cope.

State

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

News

Daniel Cameron on Supreme Court short list, Trump says

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 20 names he would consider as possible Supreme Court nominees in the future.

News

Catholic Action Center building temporary COVID-19 shelter

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The new space is in the same building as the Catholic Action Center but it will operate as a totally separate shelter.

News

Amy McGrath opening new campaign office in Lexington

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Amy McGrath is opening a new campaign office in Lexington.

State

Beshear orders flags to half-staff to honor Kentucky’s COVID deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
Kentucky’s deaths from COVID-19 topped 1,000 on Wednesday.