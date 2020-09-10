Advertisement

Federal jury convicts Lexington man in ‘violent sex and drug trafficking operation’

A Lexington man has been convicted by a federal jury in Frankfort for charges related to “his extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation.”
A Lexington man has been convicted by a federal jury in Frankfort for charges related to “his extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation.”(Source: Gray News)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 2:28 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington man has been convicted by a federal jury in Frankfort for charges related to “his extensive and violent sex and drug trafficking operation.”

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, 41-year-old Prince Bixler sold crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout the Lexington area and forced young, drug-addicted women to prostitute.

The federal jury convicted Bixler on Wednesday of three counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion; two counts of tampering with a witness, victim or an informant; one count of operating an unlawful prostitution business as an interstate racketeering enterprise; six counts of distributing controlled substances including crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine; and three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says evidence presented at trial established that Bixler compelled four victims into prostitution between 2013 and March 2018 by physically assaulting them and others, and weakening the victims by worsening their addictions to crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine.

The defendant also sold crack cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine throughout the Lexington area to numerous customers.

As the investigation into the defendant’s illegal conduct continued throughout 2018 into 2019, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says Bixler became aware that multiple potential witnesses were subpoenaed to testify before a federal grand jury in Lexington.

They say Bixler threatened one witness with physical violence in an attempt to dissuade her from testifying truthfully before the grand jury.

Bixler was indicted in June 2019.

Bixler will be sentenced on December 29, 2020. He faces a minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment and a maximum sentence of life imprisonment, as well as mandatory restitution to the sex trafficking victims.

