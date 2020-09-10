Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases, three deaths in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Wednesday.

Three new deaths were also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 66.

The health dept. says all three deaths were residents at the Pine Meadows nursing facility.

The new cases from Wednesday’s report bring the county’s total to 6,684. It’s the second-highest one-day increase in cases. The health dept. says Wednesday’s update includes some delayed reports.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

131 cases, Aug. 7

123 cases, Sept. 9

122 cases, Sept. 1

120 cases, Sept. 2

119 cases, Aug. 28

116 cases, July 27

113 cases, Sept. 5

112 cases, Aug. 27

111 cases, Sept. 4

105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14

102 cases, Aug. 26

101 cases, Aug. 13

Health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says they are expecting a spike in cases post-Labor Day and they are continuing to see a rise in cases among University of Kentucky students, with 1,213 total cases, with 57 of those were new cases reported Wednesday.

According to the health dept., their numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their hometown for isolation, they are not in the LFCHD numbers.

The current official state totals are 53,977 cases and 1,013 deaths.

