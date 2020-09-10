Advertisement

Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases, three deaths in Lexington

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Wednesday.

Three new deaths were also reported. The city’s death toll from the virus is now at 66.

The health dept. says all three deaths were residents at the Pine Meadows nursing facility.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

The new cases from Wednesday’s report bring the county’s total to 6,684. It’s the second-highest one-day increase in cases. The health dept. says Wednesday’s update includes some delayed reports.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 131 cases, Aug. 7
  • 123 cases, Sept. 9
  • 122 cases, Sept. 1
  • 120 cases, Sept. 2
  • 119 cases, Aug. 28
  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 113 cases, Sept. 5
  • 112 cases, Aug. 27
  • 111 cases, Sept. 4
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4, Aug. 14
  • 102 cases, Aug. 26
  • 101 cases, Aug. 13

Health dept. spokesperson Kevin Hall says they are expecting a spike in cases post-Labor Day and they are continuing to see a rise in cases among University of Kentucky students, with 1,213 total cases, with 57 of those were new cases reported Wednesday.

According to the health dept., their numbers are for UK students who are Fayette County residents and is not a total of all cases at the university. A student who tests positive is considered a Fayette County resident if they live in Fayette County already or elect to stay in Lexington during their isolation.

If they commute to campus from another county or elect to return to their hometown for isolation, they are not in the LFCHD numbers.

The current official state totals are 53,977 cases and 1,013 deaths.

Latest News

State

Wreath-laying ceremony held in Ky. Capitol to honor COVID-19 victims

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
It’s important to remember there are real people behind the statistics we see.

News

Tiger reportedly spotted near John Sevier Highway Thursday morning as search continues

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 3 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant storm chances stay away for a few more days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Please do not misread the headline. There is a chance we see some showers & storms, but the best opportunity doesn't arrive until the weekend.

Latest News

News

WATCH | Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

News

WATCH | LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

Updated: 10 hours ago
All available tickets will go to either season ticket holders or students

News

WATCH | Catholic Action Center building temporary COVID-19 shelter

Updated: 10 hours ago
Lexington homeless shelters like the Catholic Action Center have been operating at a capacity that’s less than half of what they’re used to, meaning there are a lot of people being left out in the streets.

News

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers.

News

Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We all know what a green light stands for in Kentucky. We turn our lights on every night to remember those that we have lost. For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

State

County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Harlan County School District receives help from its community as students learn virtually.