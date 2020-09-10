Advertisement

‘It’s about surviving right now’: One month in, local bar owner talks about Gov. Beshear’s restaurant curfew

By Emily Bennett
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 9:48 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - One month ago, Governor Beshear announced a restaurant curfew. This curfew entails restaurants to stop serving at 10 p.m. and close by 11 p.m.

Brandon Shepherd, owner of Shep’s place in Corbin, says after 10 p.m. is when he makes his money.

“That’s usually some of our peak times on the weekend at least on Friday and Saturday night," said Shepherd. “A lot of times Friday and Saturday helps us catch back up from the rest of the week.”

He says the curfew cuts out the restaurant’s peak time and alcohol sales help keeps them afloat and keeps bartenders and servers employed.

“I want to make sure that they have enough money in order to live and sustain and that they can stay here and work," said Shepherd. “It is a good money maker for a restaurant and when you cap us it eliminates some of that period of time where we could be making decent money so we can keep everything sustained cause right now it’s not about getting rich by any means it’s about sustaining what we have.”

Shepherd told WYMT there was some push back from customers when the guidelines were first put in place but people have gotten used to them.

“We’re starting to get people coming in around 7:30-8 o’clock and that’s when our peak times on the weekends have started is around that time," said Shepherd.

Shepherd feels the restaurant industry has been targeted and thinks there should not be blanket regulations for the entire state.

“I do think that we should allow like our local cities and counties to be able to govern based on the data that we have," said Shepherd.

Bars in Louisville have filed a class-action lawsuit against Governor Beshear after the orders were put in place. Shepherd says he has not considered taking legal action and says he could only see owners doing so if they feared they would have to close their doors permanently.

“They’re not just trying to make a quick buck right now, the ship is literally sinking so they’re trying to do what they can to survive cause it’s about surviving right now.”

Shepherd hopes as sports come back, business will pick up. Shep’s Place does plan to stream Corbin High School football games on Friday nights as the stands are limited capacity.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 20 minutes ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant storm chances stay away for a few more days

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Please do not misread the headline. There is a chance we see some showers & storms, but the best opportunity doesn't arrive until the weekend.

News

WATCH | Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 7 hours ago
For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

News

WATCH | LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

Updated: 7 hours ago
All available tickets will go to either season ticket holders or students

News

WATCH | Catholic Action Center building temporary COVID-19 shelter

Updated: 7 hours ago
Lexington homeless shelters like the Catholic Action Center have been operating at a capacity that’s less than half of what they’re used to, meaning there are a lot of people being left out in the streets.

Latest News

News

BG firefighters walk 3.43 miles in honor of 343 firefighters who died in 911

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Katey Cook
Friday will mark the 19th anniversary of the September 11th attack on the twin towers.

News

Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
We all know what a green light stands for in Kentucky. We turn our lights on every night to remember those that we have lost. For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

State

County churches and businesses offering students a place to work

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Harlan County School District receives help from its community as students learn virtually.

State

The Breakdown with Lexington author Vitale Buford

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Amber Philpott
September is National Recovery month it aims to educate others on substance abuse, treatment and the warning signs.The drug epidemic has not slowed just because the pandemic hit, in fact some drug counselors worry the pandemic may lead people to turn to addictive substances to cope.

State

Ky. AG Daniel Cameron set to present Breonna Taylor findings to grand jury

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
Multiple sources confirmed the case is being presented to a grand jury this week at an undisclosed location.

News

Daniel Cameron on Supreme Court short list, Trump says

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Gray Media
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced 20 names he would consider as possible Supreme Court nominees in the future.