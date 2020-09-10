Advertisement

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant storm chances stay away for a few more days

Dry weather holds on for a few more days
Dry weather holds on for a few more days(WKYT)
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Please do not misread the headline. There is a chance we see some showers & storms, but the best opportunity doesn’t arrive until the weekend.

The pattern stays basically the same over the next couple of days. A frontal boundary will remain west of our area. Rounds of showers and storms will be more common along that boundary. Nothing really makes a significant move toward us until the weekend.

A shift will finally happen this weekend. That is when we actually see a cold front sweep through Kentucky. As it happens, showers & thunderstorms will increase. This is one of those cleansing fronts. We will begin to see the increased threat of wet weather on Saturday and it carries over to Sunday. On the other side of it, we will find pleasant stuff for next week.

We are now less than two weeks away from the official beginning of Fall. There are plenty of hints of it showing up next week.

It is another Thursday, and every day we move forward is a day closer to a return to our ordinary world. We are nearly there! Take care of each other; we’ve got this!

