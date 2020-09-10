Advertisement

Kroger Field will be limited to 12K people; no tailgating allowed

UK Athletic officials announced Thursday that attendance at Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000.
UK Athletic officials announced Thursday that attendance at Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000.(John Lowe/WSAZ)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now have a better picture of what being a UK football fan at a game this year will look like.

UK athletic director Mitch Barnhart announced Thursday that attendance at Kroger Field will be limited to 20% capacity, which is about 12,000 people. The stadium seats around 60,000. The stadium suites will be limited to 10 people.

UK officials also say tailgating will not be allowed.

Barnhart says these guidelines are in line with most other SEC schools:

  • Enhanced cleaning and sanitization procedures throughout the stadium prior to and during all events
  • Mobile ticketing and parking passes to reduce contact between staff and fans
  • Requiring face coverings for all fans at all times, with the exception of when fans are sitting in their seats while eating or drinking
  • Suggesting that fans to enter and exit at specified gates
  • Requiring fans to keep the proper physical distance
  • Providing signage in common areas to assist with physical distancing
  • Hand sanitization and washing stations located throughout the stadium
  • Increased physical spacing while using elevators by reducing capacity of each elevator to three persons
  • Concessions featuring cashless transactions
  • Parking lots to open three hours prior to kickoff
  • No gatherings in parking lots prior to the game
  • No tailgating, generators, trailers, tents, grills or cooking of any kind will be allowed in parking lots this season
  • Gates will open two hours prior to kickoff
  • Anyone around the stadium on gameday will be expected to have a ticket or credential for that day’s game
  • No RVs will be permitted in the parking lots
  • The bringing of bags of any sort are strongly discouraged and only small, clear bags will be admitted

We’re told tickets this year will be based on K Fund points. Sales will begin next week, and K Fund priority ranking will determine the order for online ticket selections.

The UK Ticket Office and K Fund will communicate directly with season ticket holders to provide options regarding 2020 season tickets. Due to the significant reduction in ticket inventory, season tickets will not be issued for this fall, and all prior seat locations will be deferred to the 2021 season.

Current season ticket holders who wish to attend games during the 2020 season will have the opportunity to purchase priority single-game tickets through an online selection process.

Available tickets will be physically distanced throughout Kroger Field, and accounts will be limited to purchasing one block of seats per game, most in groups of two or four to maximize attendance opportunities for a greater number of season ticket accounts.

All student tickets will be sold on a single-game basis for the 2020 season.

