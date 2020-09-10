Advertisement

LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

All available tickets will go to either season ticket holders or students
Gray TV file photo of Tiger Stadium
Gray TV file photo of Tiger Stadium(WAFB)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
(AP) - LSU has decided to allow fans to occupy up to 25% of 102,000-seat Tiger Stadium for its home football opener against Mississippi State on Sept. 26.

LSU also said in its announcement on Wednesday that it would ban tailgate parties on its Baton Rouge campus and that all available tickets would go to either season ticket holders or students.

Tailgate parties across campus are a central part of the game-day experience at LSU. Now such gatherings will be forbidden unless they occur within the footprint of a limited number of permitted motor homes and are restricted to members of the traveling party in each recreational vehicle.

Other changes include expanding the perimeter around Tiger Stadium to allow for social distancing among fans entering the venue and a requirement that fans wear masks. Motorist access to campus on game day also will be restricted to those with parking passes.

