New mobile testing site opens as Lexington reports record day for COVID-related deaths

Lexington set a new single-day record Wednesday for the number of COVID-related deaths and posted the second-highest number of new cases. (WKYT)
By Jim Stratman
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington set a new single-day record Wednesday for the number of COVID-related deaths and posted the second-highest number of new cases.

“The health department actually released our second highest report of new cases, 123 cases, today, and also our highest number of new deaths in a day with 3 news deaths,” said Craig Cammack with the mayor’s office.

All three of those deaths come from the Pine Meadows nursing home, 25 residents have died of COVID 19 in that facility.

This news comes as the city opens another neighborhood testing location and data continues to show a trend of rising cases in the last several weeks.

“You can see the historical numbers have increased over the last couple of months, so we know this virus isn’t diminishing in our community,” Cammack said. “It’s important to be vigilant, keep following the processes. the virus isn’t going anywhere unfortunately and it isn’t going to magically disappear, so we have to keep going strong.”

City officials tell us there are four ways to help curb that spread: washing your hands, wearing a mask, social distancing, and getting tested.

“We have numerous locations across the city where free public testing is available, many of those without appointments," Cammack said. "You can just drive up and be tested.”

Cammack said the mobile neighborhood testing program has administered over 10,000 tests in 31 days of operation.

The newest location is open at Yates Creek Elementary. Other sites giving free COVID testing include BCTC, Southland Christian Church, Walgreens on Executive Drive, and two locations on UK’s campus.

[Click here for the full list of locations and times for testing]

“It’s a key component along with social distancing, masks, and washing your hands," Cammack said. "You know those are the four main steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep Lexington healthy.”

Testing at Yates Creek is available until 7 p.m. Thursday and then again Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

