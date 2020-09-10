One dead in Pulaski Co. car crash

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says one person is dead after a car crash Thursday afternoon.

A deputy says the crash happened on Highway 80 in the Shopville community, between Somerset and the Laurel County line.

The sheriff’s office says an elderly woman was driving eastbound, when for an unknown reason, she crossed over into the westbound lane and hit another vehicle head-on.

A woman in the vehicle that was hit head-on is now dead, according to the sheriff’s office. They say the elderly woman in the first vehicle was trapped in the vehicle, and had to be cut out.

Traffic is being diverted in the area for the time being, but we have not learned how long emergency crews will be on the scene.

