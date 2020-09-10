Advertisement

Sen. Rand Paul talks Iraq, the Breonna Taylor case and the Supreme Court

By Natalie Grim
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC/AP) - Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) said Thursday that he was excited that the United States planned to withdraw more than 2,000 troops from Iraq.

The Associated Press reports that the top American commander for the Middle East said Wednesday that the United States is reducing its troop presence in Iraq this month from 5,200 to 3,000 as President Donald Trump tries to make good on his campaign promise to get the United States out of “endless wars.”

The Associated Press also reported that a senior Trump administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters aboard Air Force One that such an announcement was coming and that an announcement on the withdrawal of additional troops from Afghanistan also could be expected in the coming days.

Sen. Paul said that he plans to be a “loud voice” in support of the president if he does move forward in pulling back more troops from the Middle East.

The senator went on to discuss the announcement of KY Attorney General Daniel Cameron being named as one of President’s Trump’s potential future Supreme Court nominees. He also reiterated his positive stance on body cameras for police officers in response to new photos released by the defense team in the investigation of Breonna Taylor’s death.

Sen. Paul also commented on President Trump’s statement in an interview with Bob Woodward that was released this week where the president called the coronavirus “deadly.”

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Dr. Stack answers questions from Ky. lawmakers about COVID testing, death statistics

Updated: moments ago
|
By Victor Puente
Dr. Steven Stack answered questions from state representatives and senators for about two hours Thursday afternoon.

National

Wildfires raging across West Coast

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
Wildfires continue to rage up and down the West Coast.

Sports

Bryan Station starting new chapter under Phillip Hawkins

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Alex Walker
Hawkins comes to Lexington after spending the last six years as head coach at both Apollo and Doss High Schools.

News

WATCH LIVE: Governor Beshear holds briefing

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
Governor Andy Beshear is addressing the commonwealth this evening from the Kentucky State Capitol at 5:30 p.m.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Latest News

National Politics

Trump campaign asks US judge to kill Nevada vote-by-mail law

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Attorneys for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign are urging a federal judge in Las Vegas to block a state law and prevent mail-in ballots from going to all active Nevada voters less than eight weeks before the Nov. 3 elections and amid the coronavirus pandemic.

National Politics

Virus bill blocked in Senate as prospects dim for new relief

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democrats reject a scaled-back $500B virus relief bill in a Senate vote as prospects dim for more aid before the election.

Lexington

Chick-fil-A looking to expand in Lexington

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
A new location could be coming to the city’s north side.

News

Fayette Co. technology staff works to repair, distribute Chromebooks

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Chelsea Jones
Fayette County Public Schools tech staff are in the process of handing out Chromebooks to students enrolled in the virtual learning academy and distributing them to schools that still need them.

National Politics

Russian, Ukrainian lawmaker accused of election interference

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Trump administration on Thursday imposed sanctions on a Russian-linked Ukrainian lawmaker for interfering in the U.S. presidential election by releasing edited audio recordings designed to denigrate Democrat Joe Biden.

National

‘Avengers’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Diana Rigg dies at 82

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Diana Rigg, a British actress who became a 1960s style icon as secret agent Emma Peel in TV series “The Avengers,” has died. She was 82.