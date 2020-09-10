Advertisement

Special session could be called for Kentucky lawmakers to discuss police reform

Under the Kentucky constitution, the governor has the sole power to call a special session and to set its agenda. (File image)
Under the Kentucky constitution, the governor has the sole power to call a special session and to set its agenda. (File image)(WYMT)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some members of the Kentucky General Assembly are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon following a meeting with the governor on Tuesday.

Members of the Kentucky Black Caucus are expected to reveal more of that meeting this afternoon.

Governor Beshear met with members of the Black Caucus after his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. It comes in the wake of numerous protests and civil unrest in Louisville and other cities, and there is speculation of a possible special session.

That session could deal with police reform. Already members of both parties have hinted at police reform, whether it be in a special session or during the regular session that is scheduled to start in January.

Legislative bodies in some other states have already scheduled special sessions dealing with police reform including Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was shot by officers and where there’s been recent unrest, some of which has become violent and destructive.

All we know about this meeting is that members of the black caucus will be sharing their legislative priorities. Governor Beshear said earlier this week that the black caucus was concerned about plans from the republican caucus that did not include them.

“And given that at least one of the senators talked about one of the things that could be addressed was institutional racism or racism in general, in her words, police reform and others, that this is a place where we have got to start,” Gov. Beshear said,

If there was a special session, it would come at a cost of about $60,000 a day.

Typically, leadership wants to have a solid agreement that a bill can be given the appropriate hearings, readings, and to pass both chambers within a week’s time.

Under the Kentucky constitution, the governor has the sole power to call a special session and to set its agenda.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Lexington

New mobile testing site opens as Lexington reports record day for COVID-related deaths

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Jim Stratman
Lexington set a new single-day record Wednesday for the number of COVID-related deaths and posted the second-highest number of new cases.

Lexington

Crews celebrate Central Bank Center milestone with ‘topping out’ ceremony

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Russell
The $300-million project is expected to be completed in the spring of 2022.

National

‘Deadly stuff’: Trump’s own words bring focus back to virus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The president unleashed a barrage of tweets Thursday morning, some in an effort to change the subject, and others taking on the Woodward book head-on, defending his comments and charging the media with conspiring against him.

Lexington

Health dept. reports 123 new COVID cases, three deaths in Lexington

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 123 new COVID-19 cases from their update for Wednesday.

Latest News

State

Wreath-laying ceremony held in Ky. Capitol to honor COVID-19 victims

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
It’s important to remember there are real people behind the statistics we see.

News

Tiger reportedly spotted near John Sevier Highway Thursday morning as search continues

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg and Alivia Harris
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office said a tiger was spotted in East Knox County Wednesday night.

Weather

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Updated: 4 hours ago

Weather

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Significant storm chances stay away for a few more days

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jim Caldwell
Please do not misread the headline. There is a chance we see some showers & storms, but the best opportunity doesn't arrive until the weekend.

News

WATCH | Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

Updated: 11 hours ago
For one family, those green lights have a deeper meaning.

News

WATCH | LSU decides to allow fans at Tiger Stadium

Updated: 11 hours ago
All available tickets will go to either season ticket holders or students