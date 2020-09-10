Special session could be called for Kentucky lawmakers to discuss police reform

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Some members of the Kentucky General Assembly are holding a news conference Thursday afternoon following a meeting with the governor on Tuesday.

Members of the Kentucky Black Caucus are expected to reveal more of that meeting this afternoon.

Governor Beshear met with members of the Black Caucus after his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday. It comes in the wake of numerous protests and civil unrest in Louisville and other cities, and there is speculation of a possible special session.

That session could deal with police reform. Already members of both parties have hinted at police reform, whether it be in a special session or during the regular session that is scheduled to start in January.

Legislative bodies in some other states have already scheduled special sessions dealing with police reform including Wisconsin, where Jacob Blake was shot by officers and where there’s been recent unrest, some of which has become violent and destructive.

All we know about this meeting is that members of the black caucus will be sharing their legislative priorities. Governor Beshear said earlier this week that the black caucus was concerned about plans from the republican caucus that did not include them.

“And given that at least one of the senators talked about one of the things that could be addressed was institutional racism or racism in general, in her words, police reform and others, that this is a place where we have got to start,” Gov. Beshear said,

If there was a special session, it would come at a cost of about $60,000 a day.

Typically, leadership wants to have a solid agreement that a bill can be given the appropriate hearings, readings, and to pass both chambers within a week’s time.

Under the Kentucky constitution, the governor has the sole power to call a special session and to set its agenda.

