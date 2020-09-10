The Breakdown with Lexington author Vitale Buford

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -September is National Recovery month it aims to educate others on substance abuse, treatment and the warning signs.

The drug epidemic has not slowed just because the pandemic hit, in fact some drug counselors worry the pandemic may lead people to turn to addictive substances to cope.

For college students, the drug Adderall can become highly abused.

On the Breakdown Lexington author Vitale Buford is talking about her new memoir Addicted to Perfect and her journey to overcoming her addiction to the prescription drug and ways we can all cope better in these uncertain times.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.