Wreath-laying ceremony held in Ky. Capitol to honor COVID-19 victims

A wreath-laying ceremony was held Thursday morning in the Capitol Rotunda to honor the victims of COVID-19.
A wreath-laying ceremony was held Thursday morning in the Capitol Rotunda to honor the victims of COVID-19.
By WKYT News Staff and Victor Puente
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A wreath-laying ceremony was held Thursday morning in the Capitol Rotunda to honor the victims of COVID-19:

It’s important to remember there are real people behind the statistics we see.

One of those people is Stanley Buckler.

MORE: Family of COVID-19 victim reflect on 1,000 deaths

He died in April after contracting the virus from a physical therapist.

His family said their goodbyes over facetime.

Buckler’s daughter-in-law, Savannah, says she shares her pain with the hundreds of families who have lost people to this virus.

