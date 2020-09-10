Wreath-laying ceremony held in Ky. Capitol to honor COVID-19 victims
Published: Sep. 10, 2020 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A wreath-laying ceremony was held Thursday morning in the Capitol Rotunda to honor the victims of COVID-19:
It’s important to remember there are real people behind the statistics we see.
One of those people is Stanley Buckler.
He died in April after contracting the virus from a physical therapist.
His family said their goodbyes over facetime.
Buckler’s daughter-in-law, Savannah, says she shares her pain with the hundreds of families who have lost people to this virus.
